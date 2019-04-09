Crime: Sexual assault near MTSU’s Rutherford lot reported

Middle Tennessee State University released a statement late Tuesday afternooon, alerting students of a reported sexual assault that occured early Monday morning near the Rutherford Boulevard parking lot.

The incident was reported at 6 p.m. Monday, according the preliminary police entry. The alleged victim stated that she had been assaulted on the sidewalk near the Rutheford parking lot.

The alleged victim was not an MTSU student, and the nature of the relationship, if any, between the alleged suspect and victim is unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

This story is developing.

In the meantime, students were reminded to be aware of their surroundings at all times and report any suspicious activity to University Police immediately.

