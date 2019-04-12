Student Government Association 2019-20 election results announced

The Student Government Association announced the results of their 2019-2020 elections Friday after voting ran from April 8 through April 11.

Five SGA members who were elected or re-elected were up for impeachment last week due to alleged absences from SGA meetings. All five were cleared of impeachment. These representatives include: Kayle Boyd, Aysa Cobb, J.C. Mason III, Deja Watts and Bryauna Wilson.

Delanie McDonald, who ran unopposed, has been elected as president of SGA, with 1045 votes in her favor and 217 votes for “no candidate.”

Chelseah Moore won the title of executive vice president by a narrow margin of 517 votes over opponent Lena Russomanno, who garnered 415, and Deven Salazar, who had 330.

Deja Watts has been elected as vice president of campus relations with the strongest vote count: 1168 students voted in favor of her, and only 94 voted for “no candidate.”

J.C. Mason III is now vice president of marketing, with 702 votes, over his opponent Micaela Griffin, who had 560 votes.

The 2019-2020 At-Large Senators are: Chastity Holmes, Tito Hernandez, Sydni Walton and Cody Maness.

The Basic and Applied Sciences Senators are: Haven Word, Winton Cooper, Miquellie Bonner, J’Myah Walker, Tiara Ashley Brown, Caleb Douglas, Evie Moore, Tommy Wilmore, Madison Berry, Asya Cobb and Zachary Nolan.

The Behavioral and Health Sciences Senators are: Sydnee Scott, Kennika McCurdy, Dynasti Frieson, Gabrielle Wilchie, Taylor Hayes, Seneka Robertson, Rocardo Wilder, Kristen Bell and Isaiah Reid.

The College of Business Senators are: Traun Bassett, Taya Crowder, Ally Cherry, Jayson Blackburn, Jai Trice and Keturah Smith.

The College of Liberal Arts Senators are: Bryauna Wilson and Preston George.

The College of Media and Entertainment Senators are: Madeline Portilla and Allie Midget.

The University College Senators are: Hannah McKinney, Kayle Boyd and Brittany-Claire Hylton.

The Graduate College Senators and the Veteran College Senators had no candidates.

