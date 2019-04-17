TBI joins search for fugitive Rutherford County teen

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday evening that they are partnering with the Clarksville Police Department in the search for 16-year-old fugitive Tai Tyrone Harrell.

Harrell escaped custody from the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center around 1:42 p.m. on April 11.

Surveillance video shows Harrell stealing a dark grey 2019 Toyota Tundra from the parking lot of the local business Parker Brothers Window Tinting. The vehicle had a loaded weapon inside.

Harrell stands at about 5’6” and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and at the time of his escape he was wearing a black and white juvenile jumpsuit.

Harrell was last seen in Rutherford County.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Clarksville Police Department at 931-614-5656.

