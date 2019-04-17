CrimeNews

TBI joins search for fugitive Rutherford County teen

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday evening that they are partnering with the Clarksville Police Department in the search for 16-year-old fugitive Tai Tyrone Harrell.

Harrell escaped custody from the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center around 1:42 p.m. on April 11.

Surveillance video shows Harrell stealing a dark grey 2019 Toyota Tundra from the parking lot of the local business Parker Brothers Window Tinting. The vehicle had a loaded weapon inside.

Harrell stands at about 5’6” and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and at the time of his escape he was wearing a black and white juvenile jumpsuit.

Harrell was last seen in Rutherford County.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Clarksville Police Department at 931-614-5656.

To contact News Editor Angele Latham, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News

Previous Photos: MTSU Panhellenic Council hosts 18th annual Easter egg hunt on president’s lawn
This is the most recent story.

Related Posts

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.