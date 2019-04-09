Photos: ‘What Were You Wearing?’ exhibit closes second year at MTSU, leaves lasting impact

Photos and Story by Tina Higgins / Contributing Writer

As the month of April begins, college students across the United States are raising awareness for National Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the form of awareness campaigns, powerful marches and inspiring speakers. And across MTSU’s campus, Health Promotion’s the Power of One initiative, aimed at “(ending) gender-based violence and (increasing) students’ confidence to speak up when they see a lack of inclusion,” displayed an impactful event. Replica outfits that individuals were wearing during the time they were sexually assaulted hung on full display for students to view and reflect on. The event, which kicked off the month’s awareness activities, ended Friday, but organizers plan for the message it presents to last far beyond then.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women and one in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lifetime. Additionally, one in three women and one in six men will experience some form of sexual violence in their life. The question, “What were you wearing?” is frequently asked to sexual assault survivors, and it alludes that the victim could have avoided the assault if they wore something different.

The exhibit was created to show the diversity of outfits and to place the blame on the perpetrator rather than the victim.

“There’s no reason to ask the question of ‘What were you wearing?’,” said Lisa Schrader, director of MTSU Health Promotion and organizer for the event. “The responsibility for the action needs to be on the perpetrator.”

Schrader had originally heard about the concept of the display from another university. After gathering student surveys and reviews, the exhibit opened last year. Now, in its second annual exhibition, the displays are leaving just as much of an impression.

The exhibit was located in five locations: the first floor of the Walker Library, the second floor of the KUC, the south lobby of the BAS, the Rec Center lobby and the Murphy Center classroom hallway. Each presentation was strategically placed where students could easily access them but where survivors could known beforehand to avoid if needed. The displays were also paired with a warning that the exhibit contained graphic content.

All together there were 54 items of clothing – a woman’s dress, a man’s work uniform, a child’s shirt – each paired with a description of the event by a student that the assault happened to. These descriptions are turned in anonymously by students- some are from other campuses, and some are straight from MTSU.

Julia Alcantar, a sophomore at MTSU, said, “I think it’s important because it’s not like, ‘She was asking for it’ … It could literally be something that you are wearing right now. It is much more than that.”

Sexual assault is prevalent on college campuses. According to a study conducted by the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, nearly 23.1% of females and 5.4% of males who are undergraduate students experience sexual assault either violently or manipulatively, and even more cases go unreported. The reasoning for these cases not being reported is often that victims either felt like it was a personal matter, feared that they wouldn’t be believed or that it could not be solved by police, or feared that the perpetrator would get in trouble. Only 20% of individuals who are assaulted report it to the police, according to RAINN.

“Gender based violence doesn’t just pick one type of person,” said Power of One Prevention and Grant Coordinator Kelly Hill, another key organizer of the exhibit “… I think it (the What Were You Wearing Exhibit) is important for students who might ask the question, ‘What were you wearing?’ to a victim of sexual assault, and they might not know that that question is inappropriate. This exhibit is an in your face way to ask for people to empathize with survivors.”

“I think there’s a difference for most people in seeing versus hearing,” Schrader said. “We’ve heard the statistics. You may even hear stories and see pictures of things on the news. But when you’re just going about your day-to-day activates, and you stop in a place you’ve been hundreds of times before and you see this. And it’s close that you could potentially see yourself wearing, or that you see your friends wearing, it’s a t-shirt that has your university branded on it. It becomes much more personal for more people than just hearing about it.”

Schrader hopes to bring the exhibit back next year. The displays also feature resources for individuals if they are victims of sexual assault and need assistance.

Sexual Assault 24-hour crisis line: (615) 494-9262

Domestic Violence 24-hour crisis line: (615) 896-2012

MTSU Counseling Services: (615)898-2670

MTSU Student Health Services: (615) 898-2988

MTSU Campus Police: (615) 898-2424

“The first time I was wearing jeans and a blue t-shirt. The next time, years later, I was wearing jeans and a blue t-shirt. I wear blue sometimes when I kickbox or when I need to be assertive. Even today I am wearing blue because they don’t get to take my voice, my favorite color, or my ability to say no and mean it. These are mine.” “A black skirt and red sweater. They were my roommate’s; she let me borrow them for my date. I was so excited, I really liked him. I thought he was a nice guy. But when I said slow down and cried, he didn’t stop.” “I had been working out, so Nike shorts and a large t-shirt I guess. I’m sure I smelled bad, I even remember thinking that...think about how bad I must smell. Because I needed to think about anything but what was happening to me.” “Shorts and a tank top. I was walking home from a friend’s place on the well-lit bike trail. It was a 2-minute walk. I thought I was safe.” “A swimsuit. We had been canoeing at the river all day. It had been a really fun time. Then they came in to my tent when I was trying to change clothes.” “Button up short sleeve shirt with blue jeans. He was my best friend’s boyfriend’s roommate. My friend told me it was okay to crash on their couch after we had all been drinking. She told me the roommate was ‘cool.’ She told me to just get over it.” “I think sweats and a t-shirt. I went to his place to study. I couldn’t process what happened. He was a worship leader at his church." “My lifeguard uniform. She said, guys can’t be raped. She didn’t stop.” “Pajamas. Pajamas when I was 8, 9, and 10. Pajamas when I was 13. Pajamas when I was 17. The dark is my biggest fear to this day.” “Sweats, a university shirt, and a ball cap. We were just going to be hanging out as usual, drinking and watching a movie. I drank way too much and woke up with him on top of me.” “I don’t remember what I was wearing the first time. But the second time. Boxers.” “The first time I was wearing sweats and a t-shirts. The second time I was wearing a cheer uniform. He ripped the buttons and I had to get it altered afterwards. I hated cheer after that and quit before the season was over.” “Probably a little sundress. That’s what I always wore. I was four years old. The worst part was it was from my brother, my own family member.” “I don’t remember what I was wearing, but I do remember the blood stain in my clean underwear after. I felt stained.” “Army ACU’s and I was carrying a gun. So much for that preventing anything.”

