Crime: Wanted man identified in two Family Dollar Store robberies, assault

Murfreesboro police are searching for a man wanted in connection with two robberies at the Family Dollar store located on Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

The suspect, who the MPD have identified as 26 year-old LaJonte Kizer, has warrants for his arrest in Rutherford County and is wanted in Shelby County. He previously made Memphis news three years ago when he stole his girlfriend’s car, ran over her, and threw her two year-old son into the street.

NEW VIDEO: Detectives need your help in identifying this suspect who robbed the Family Dollar on Memorial Blvd. on 5/15/19. He punched the clerk when she opened the cash registered, grabbed the money and fled the scene. Call Det. Jacob Fountain at 615-893-2717. pic.twitter.com/vp4UebnlCi — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) May 20, 2019

Police are urging anyone with information on Kizer’s whereabouts to contact Murfreesboro Police Department’s Detective Jacob Fountain at 615-201-5525 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 615-893-2717.

