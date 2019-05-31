Former MTSU student pleads guilty to sexual battery

Former MTSU student Daniel Sullivan plead guilty in Murfreesboro on May 24 to sexual battery.

Sullivan, a 21 year-old native of Illinois, was originally arrested in January 2018 for two counts of rape. He last attended MTSU in the fall 2017 semester, during which the crime occurred.

The investigation was led by Murfreesboro Police Department Detective Tommy Roberts, and involved the crime that occurred in October 2017. Documents from the Special Victims Unit state that the victim had become heavily intoxicated to the point of being mentally incapacitated, and it was then that Sullivan took advantage of her state and raped her.

The evidence gathered during the investigation was presented to the January 2018 Grand Jury where Sullivan was indicted. He was released on bond the following Thursday.

Court documents from May 24 show that Sullivan and his attorney arranged a guilty plea to a single charge of sexual battery. He will be given credit for time already served in jail, and will return to courts on June 21, 2019 for sentencing.

