Free dental care to be offered at Rivers Dental Care for Free Dentistry Day

Photo courtesy of rawpixel

In a gesture of community goodwill, Rivers Dental Care of Murfreesboro will be providing residents of Murfreesboro and surrounding areas with free dental services on Friday, June 7.

As part of Free Dentistry Day, a national effort “dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance,” according to an official press release, Dr. Sueellen Cho, Dr. Sean Fox and the staff of Rivers Dental Care will be joining the fight to improve the oral health of Murfreesboro residents.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans live without dental insurance.

“This is a great opportunity to help the community that we live and work in.” stated Cho.

According to the press release, “there is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being.”

Symptoms of numerous medical conditions including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, heart disease and oral cancer can be first be detected through simple oral exams: the kind of oral exams that not everyone in the community has access too.

“This event allows us to give back to the community we serve. In the process of helping our patient, we get the opportunity to educate them on the importance of oral health and its impact on overall health. We encourage them to adopt a lifetime oral care regime,” said Fox.

Rivers Dental Care’s Free Dentistry Day will provide cleanings and extractions to patients between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, June 7, located at 2943 South Church St Ste E in Murfreesboro. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please call 615-956-6750 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.

To contact News Editor Savannah Meade, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News