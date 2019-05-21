Halsey packs punch with fiery new single “Nightmare,” promotes women’s rights

Photo courtesy of Hypebeast

Halsey’s new single “Nightmare” was released Friday, and it’s already making waves: the song is completely different from what fans normally expect from the 24 year-old singer, but still in the best of ways. Halsey has always and continues to put her life and personal situations on display in her music, and her newest single is no different. The song resonates for everyone who feels like they’re alone in life with “nothing to smile about,” as if they’re in their own nightmare.

Halsey has already had quite the period of success lately, following her single release last year of “Without Me” that was met with massive international attention. While “Nightmare” is a little less radio-friendly, it remains firmly on trend and firmly on-point with current issues.

“Nightmare” is a song that stands out amongst Halsey’s previous releases, and seems to be the start of a new era for Halsey and her fans. The song rings as an “angry anthem” for women and others who are sick and tired of being told what to do in their lives, in their beds, and with their bodies. A line that constantly comes up is “Come on little lady give us a smile,” referencing the common phrase that is often used towards women, usually from a stranger. The anger and frustration of the song is clear, especially in lines such as “I’m tired and angry but somebody should be,” and “I don’t owe you a —— thing.”

Halsey’s previous albums “Badlands” and “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” were a lot lighter in content and had more of an “electro – pop” sound. “Nightmare,” produced with Benny Blanco, Happy Perez and Cashmere Cat, is a very rock-and-roll-esque song in which she belts her heart out about life and current events. Halsey’s fans appreciate her honest attitude and sharing of personal experiences, and can expect that to continue in future releases.

I stayed up to listen to badlands when I dropped, hid my headphones in class when strangers dropped, stayed up when hfk was released and when without me dropped and here we are, waiting for the next Halsey era to begin. It’s been such a wild ride, thank you. #HalseyNightmare — EASIER 23/5 (@movingxalong) May 17, 2019

THIS IS SO MUCH BETTER THAN I COULD'VE EVER IMAGINED OH MY GOD #HALSEYNIGHTMARE pic.twitter.com/fq88Ww3Hsv — em 26 (@signingbandito) May 17, 2019

The lines “I won’t be caught dead letting a man tell me what I should do in my bed” strongly reflects the current issues facing women’s rights, particularly in regards to abortion rights. Not-so subtle jabs like this are right up Halsey’s alley– and fans wouldn’t have it any other way.

This whole song is basically angry halsey SCREAMING women's rights#HalseyNightmare pic.twitter.com/ne2DKCxVrZ — ami ♡ (@halseysbts) May 17, 2019

Halsey herself has always been an activist. This shows in everything she does: whether she is out on the streets marching (in real life or in a music video), performing at a benefit, or even simply taking to social media to share her music to and stance on injustices of the world.

“(Writing this album has been a lesson) in being proud of myself and kind to myself despite how much this world is designed to make you hate yourself,” Halsey said in a tweet.

Halsey has opened up a new, fiery, political era of punk/pop, and her fans can’t get enough.

