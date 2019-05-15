Remembering Silver Screen Icon Doris Day

Photo courtesy of Rolling Stones

Hollywood golden girl Doris Day, known for her magnetic performances in “That Touch of Mink” and “Pillow Talk” among 37 other films, passed away Monday morning at the age of 97, the Doris Day Animal Foundation announced.

While many knew Day for her onscreen presence, her voice is just as recognizable, as she won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards for “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)” in Hitchcock’s 1956 film “The Man Who Knew Too Much.”

Some of her other big hits include “Sentimental Journey” and “My Dreams Are Getting Better All the Time.”

“What a voice. My god, what a voice,” recalled Dick Van Dyke in an interview with the BBC.

Day started and dedicated much of her life to her aforementioned animal foundation in the 1970s in addition to her career in the limelight. Paul McCartney further confirmed her less visible passion in a blog post.

“Visiting her in her California home was like going to an animal sanctuary where her many dogs were taken care of in splendid style,” said McCartney. “She had a heart of gold and was a very funny lady who I shared many laughs with.”

George Takei described Day as “synonymous with Hollywood icon” for his generation.

“She would no doubt remind us, on this day of her passing, ‘Que Sera, Sera,’ but we will miss her dearly anyway. Rest now in our hearts forever, Ms. Day.”

