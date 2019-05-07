Victims of two Murfreesboro shootings identified

The victims of two unrelated shootings in Murfreesboro early Monday morning have been identified, according to an official press release from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The victim of the first shooting, which occurred outside Sam’s Sports Bar in Murfreesboro, was identified as Daniel Lee McCracken, 34, of Battle Creek, Michigan.

The victim of the second shooting, which was located on Hancock Street, has been identified as Darnell Lamar Mayer, 48, of Murfreesboro.

The shootings occurred minutes apart.

At approximately 12:43 a.m., Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to Sam’s Sports Grill, at 1720 Old Fort Parkway, after a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a male who had been shot inside a vehicle. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses to try to determine motive.

Approximately 25 minutes later at 1:08 a.m., officers also responded to a report of an unrelated shooting at the corner of Hancock Street and Minor Street.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Currently, there is no motive nor suspect.

The investigation into both shootings is still on-going.

