AVETT BROTHERS BRING AMERICANA SOUND TO BONNAROO’S WHAT STAGE

Story and Photos by Megan Cole/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Scott and Seth Avett brought the What Stage down with banjos, fiddles and kazoos in front of thousands.

The brothers have played music together since they were children, creating their own style and sound. Their folksy and Americana roots brought a different vibe to the stages of Bonnaroo. And while this was not their first time at the festival, they rocked the stage like it was their own.

Scott Avett jumped into the pit during their song “Ain’t No Man,” to high-five fans.

The Avett Brothers used simple backgrounds, videos and set in order to let the performance shine.

Joe Kwon, cellist and background vocals, rocked out on stage during multiple solos and shook his long black hair back and forth as he played.

As a tradition, the Avett Brothers played their song “The D Bag Rag” which is accompanied by the entire band playing kazoos. At the end of the song, they threw the kazoos back out into the audience.

Kazoos weren’t the only thing that the band threw into the crowd. From signatures to setlist sheets, the band threw almost everything they could out to the audience to close our their performance at Bonnaroo.

Seth Avett thanked the crowd and Bonnaroo for bringing them back, “Thank you, kindly, for having us.”