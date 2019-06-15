CHILDISH GAMBINO BROUGHT BONNAROO CROWD “TO CHURCH” WITH ELECTRIFYING SET FRIDAY NIGHT

Story by Megan Cole/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Photos by Tyler Lamb/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

As soon as Childish Gambino stepped onto the What Stage at Bonnaroo Friday night, fans erupted after seeing his wide grin and one-of-a-kind stage presence.

Wearing white pants, no shirt and half braided hair, Gambino danced his way across the stage to an entrancing light and fog show.

Gambino had one request of the crowd.

“Put your phone down. This is the time to feel something,” Gambino said. He encouraged the crowd to let the music move them and be present.

Even for the die-hard Gambino fans, they never know what he might do next.

This rang true when he jumped into the pit, reaching out to touch the hands of hundreds of his fans. Gambino spent a significant amount of time off of the stage and mingling among the crowd.

What would a Gambino show be without his signature shimmy? Dancing played a huge part in Gambino’s show along with the “church choir” that accompanied him.

He sang some of his more recognizable songs such as “This is America,” “3005” and “Redbone” to wind down the set.

To end the show, Gambino praised the crowd for their energy and presence.

“This is the best crowd we’ve had. And the reason is because I can feel it, I can feel you. My portal is open to you.”