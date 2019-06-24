Fire at University Commons apartment complex investigated as arson

Murfreesboro fire investigators are now investigating an SUV fire at University Commons that appears to have been intentionally set.

The fire started in the vehicle early Monday morning and spread to the apartment complex. According to the City of Murfreesboro website, crews were dispatched to the location just before 2:30 a.m. They arrived to find a Chevy Traverse fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire, but another vehicle parked beside it sustained heat damage from the blaze, and the building received cosmetic damage to the exterior.

According to fire officials, the Chevy Traverse had been parked in the lot for at least 12 hours and it was not running when the fire started. Firefighters stated that when they arrived, flames were shooting as high as the second story of the apartment complex.

Many were evacuated as the flames grew, though no one was injured. Once the firefighters knew the building had only sustained exterior damage, the occupants were allowed back in.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the SUV was indeed intentionally set on fire. Investigators are now asking the public for help to solve the case.

If you have any information regarding the fire, please contact MFRD’s Fire Marshals’ Office at 615-849-2605 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Callers will remain anonymous and cash rewards of up to $1,000 are offered for information leading to the arrest of persons of interest. You may also contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 for a cash reward of up to $5,000.