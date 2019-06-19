MTSU flies its flag at half-staff in honor of a veteran, journalism student

Photo courtesy of Facebook

Veteran and MTSU senior Sylvester McCaulley III passed away in a car accident on June 12, 2019.

McCaulley, known as “Sly” in class and on the radio, was a journalism student at MTSU and a disc jockey with WMTS student radio. He was also a veteran of the Marine Corp.

The MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center said, “We were saddened to hear the news. Our thoughts are with Mr. McCaulley’s family and loved ones.”

MTSU announced in a Facebook post that they would fly the flag at half-staff on campus in his honor.

To contact News Editor Savannah Meade, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_New