On Father’s Day at Bonnaroo, young bands love on their dads

He began his set at the Other Stage with a small gathering of just over 50 people. As his set progressed the crowd steadily grew.

Highlights of the set from The Queens, New York native included remixes of several popular songs, such as Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and TLC’s “No Scrubs.”

“Bonnaroo, let me see those hands up, having a good time!” CID shouted to the crowd.

In the humid, nearly 90-degree weather, folks were still dancing the afternoon away to CID’s unique style of EDM music. It was clearly made for listeners to feel the rhythm — minus the high-intensity bass drops and loud sound effects typical of the genre.

— Morgan Brantley, MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Two Feet remains shoeless throughout

Fans crowded under This Tent at Bonnaroo Sunday as singer-songwriter Bill Dess —best known by his stage name, Two Feet —performed while eventually stripping down to nothing more than a tank top, briefs and socks.

In front of flowing animations on the LED wall, the set began with deafening screams from the crowd as Two Feet broke into the opening verse of “Back of My Mind” from his 2018 album release “A 20 Something F—k.” Amid guitar solos, he played a mix of songs from all of his albums along with a cover of Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine, which had the whole crowd clapping along while flags swayed to the beat.

Looking out over the crowd, as balloons and beach balls bouncing from right to left over the crowd, Two Feet proclaimed, “This is sick!”

Then hands shot in the air when he launched into “I Feel Like I’m Drowning,” the crowd screaming the lyrics back.

— Caryn Tramel, MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Young Atlanta singer brings the lo-fi indie folk

Faye Webster was one of Bonnaroo’s first acts Sunday in This Tent, bringing an easygoing indie folk vibe to wind down the festival.

The Atlanta native was there with her full band, including a steel guitar player, that added to the lo-fi folk sound. After signing to Secretly Canadian records last year, Webster last month released her third album, titled “Atlanta Millionaires Club.”

Webster played several songs from the new album, including, “Right Side of my Neck,” “Pigeon,” “Flowers,” “Room Temperature,” and “Kingston.”

During her set, the 21-year-old acknowledged her father, who was in the crowd, in honor of Father’s Day.

Webster’s father inspired the title of her most recent album. According to her record label, she lifted the Atlanta Millionaires Club title from the name her father used for his group of up-and-coming friends in grad school who went on to become a sponsored club that competed in 5K races and a doughnut-eating contest for charity.

The comedic title contrast with the heartache/self-reflective undertone on the album.

Webster’s folk-dominated set also included influences of R&B and hip-hop, prompting the crowd to sing along and sway to her songs.

— Tiffany Brady, MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Nashville’s Sun Seeker brings humor, talent to stage

Nashville-based rock band Sun Seeker made quite a splash at Bonnaroo’s Who Stage Sunday afternoon.

The self-described “Cosmic American Music” group officially became a band in 2013 and have played in Nashville ever since. Their debut EP, “Biddeford” (on Jack White’s Third Man Records) came out after their 2016 single “Georgia Dust.”

Quirky in nature, Sun Seeker even sang songs about breakfast foods — yes, breakfast foods — on the last afternoon of Bonnaroo 2019.

From bagels to biscuits, lead vocalist-guitarist Alex Benick asked the crowd what they eat for breakfast before launching into the lyrics, “Bagel, cream cheese, biscuit, jelly. Biscuit, cream cheese, bagel in my belly!” Soon everyone that was standing by the Who Stage was screaming the words and jumping to the beat of the drums.

Benick wished everyone in the crowd a Happy Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! And Happy Father’s Day to my dad, who came out to our show today!” he said, as his father acknowledged the applause from the back of the crowd.

— Megan Cole, MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Fans get more than they bargained for with Kikagaku Moyo

Kikagaku Moyo took to stage at Bonnaroo’s That Tent Sunday afternoon with no fancy lights, no LED wall or even a backdrop with a logo. Even so, the five-person Japanese psychedelic rock band left the crowd wanting for more.

Dressed in colorful tops and trousers, all with long haircuts straight from a 1960s fan magazine, Kikagaku Moyo’s sound was even more intoxicating.

With most of the performance being filled with strings and drums, numerous other sounds filled the tent. Aside from their melodic voices, wind chimes, cowbells, keyboards and rattles made for very earthy tones for the first half of the show.

Slowly and methodically, what at first was a peaceful and easy-listening set soon turned into a rock show. The soothing sounds of the electric shamisen were replaced with electric guitar solos in the blink of an eye—and the fans loved it.

If it wasn’t for a member of the Bonnaroo staff coming up to the front of the stage to tell the band their set was over, Kikagaku Moyo would likely still be playing.

Finally wrapping up their last song, the band was greeted with a deafening applause. And after waving and hugging each other for a brief moment, the band soon began to pick up and pack up their equipment—and the crowd continued to applaud.

This went on for nearly three minutes before the members stopped packing and headed down from the stage to greet their faithful fans.