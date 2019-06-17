Bonnaroo 2019 Photos: 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Fashion Sidelines 3 days ago Photos by Tiffany Brady/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service Bright colors, glitter and fashion, oh my! Attendees showcased their festival fashion this past weekend at Bonnaroo 2019. Hale Pugh and Matias Grady from Arkansas wearing complimentary colorways on the way to Bonnaroo's That Tent. (Tiffany Brady/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service) Lauren Azevedo from Boston with Annie Warren and Sam Toscano from New York sporting this years popular red attire and jumpsuits. (Tiffany Brady/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service) Samuel Ravetz from New York boldly wearing an all red one piece while waiting for food. (Tiffany Brady/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service) Paige Calypool from North Carolina wearing the color of the season and rocking the one piece look in the Bonnaroo shopping strip. (Tiffany Brady/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service) Molly Tuttle making a statement with a sparkly rainbow dress the day after she preformed with the Grand Ole Opry. (Tiffany Brady/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service) Marie and Madeline from Minnesota at their first festival, sporting cute one pieces and colorful fanny packs. (Tiffany Brady/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service) Susana, Taylor and Jon from Florida mixing it up with a little bit of everything- leather, strappy dresses, and totems galore. (Tiffany Brady/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service) Maile Alger, Goldie Boyd and Rebekah Apple from North Carolina wearing swim attire for Bonnaroo's infamous heat and even more infamous water fountain. (Tiffany Brady/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service) Ciera Dennison, Tim Bullard and Harper Cole from North Carolina escaping the heat of Bonnaroo outside of the Other Stage. (Tiffany Brady/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service) Tricia Deller and Julian Castillo from Philadelphia matching in overalls and stripes right outside of Bonnaroo's Which Stage. (Tiffany Brady/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service)
