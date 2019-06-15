Bonnaroo 2019 Photos: Day 2 at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2019 Sidelines 24 hours ago Photos by Tyler Lamb/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service Rival Sons drummer Mike Miley waves to the crowd at What Stage as his band prepares for their set at Bonnaroo on June 14, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo: Tyler Lamb/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service) Jay Buchanan “kicks” off the Rival Sons set with style at Bonnaroo on June 14, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo: Tyler Lamb/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service) Rival Sons lead singer Jay Buchanan wowed the audience with his soulful singing and movements at Bonnaroo on June 14, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo: Tyler Lamb/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service) Rival Sons lead singer Jay Buchanan wowed the audience with his soulful singing and movements at Bonnaroo on June 14, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn. Rival Sons drummer Mike Miley raises his drumstick to the sky during his band's set on What Stage at Bonnaroo on June 14, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn. Guitarist Scott Holiday plays a solo during Rival Sons' set on the What Stage at Bonnaroo on June 14, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn.
Jack Met of AJR sings to the packed crowd during their set on the Which Stage at Bonnaroo on June 14, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn.
Bassist, and oldest of the three brothers, Adam Met performs during AJR's set on the Which Stage at Bonnaroo on June 14, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn. Ryan and Jack Met, along with trumpet player JJ Kirkpatrick, rock the Which Stage at Bonnaroo on June 14, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn.
Childish Gambino sings in the middle of the audience at the What Stage at Bonnaroo on June 14, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn. Funk and psychedelic rock band Phish headlines Bonnaroo on June 14, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn. American DJ and electronic producer GRiZ hosted Superjam at Bonnaroo's This Tent on the early morning of June 15, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn.
GRiZ (left) jams on his saxophone as James Casey (right) urges him on at Superjam at Bonnaroo's This Tent on the early morning of June 15, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn.
James Casey covered John Spencer's "Right Place, Wrong Time" at Superjam at Bonnaroo's This Tent on the early morning of June 15, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn. Deva Mahal joined GRiZ and the house band to perform her rendition of the classic song "This Land Is Your Land" at Superjam at Bonnaroo's This Tent on the early morning of June 15, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo: Tyler Lamb/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service) Deva Mahal joined GRiZ and the house band to perform her rendition of the classic song “This Land Is Your Land” at Superjam at Bonnaroo’s This Tent on the early morning of June 15, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo: Tyler Lamb/MTSU Seigenthaler News Service)
