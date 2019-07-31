Former MTSU employee indicted for theft, forgery

An investigation by Middle Tennessee State University’s Audit and Consulting Services and the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment and arrest of former MTSU international recruiter Aryo Hasnugung, according to an official statement released July 30.

According to the Comptroller’s statement, investigators found that Hasnugung, who traveled extensively as part of his position in the MTSU Office of International Affairs, stole at least $39,750 from MTSU by “fabricating or altering invoices that he used to justify payments he received for travel advances and/or travel reimbursements.”

Hasnugung was indicted in May 2019 by the Rutherford County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $10,000, one count of forgery, one count of criminal simulation, and one count of official misconduct. He was arrested in July.

The investigation began after MTSU became suspicious of Hasnugung’s travel invoices, according to the press release.

Investigators were able to determine that at least 35 of Hasnugung’s invoices were fake, and that a number of the invoices were altered on the man’s MTSU computer.

There is also an additional $5,010 in reimbursements being questioned by investigators because the “supporting documentation…(does) not appear legitimate,” according to the statement. Investigators have been so far unable to confirm with vendors if the receipts and invoices were fraudulent.

Hasnugung did acknowledge to MTSU Audit and Consulting Services that he submitted at least six fake invoices, and his employment was terminated on June 7, 2016.

To view the indictment, click here.

To contact Editor-in-Chief Angele Latham, email editor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News