MTSU Associate Athletic Communications Director arrested on drug charges

MTSU Associate Athletic Communications Director Tony Stinnett was arrested Saturday for drug possession.

Stinnett, 52, was arrested in Woodbury, Tennessee, after he was found with 14.2 grams of marijuana packaged and intended for delivery, according to the Woodbury Police Department. He now faces charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and drug paraphernalia. Stinnett was released on a $6,000 bond, according to the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office.

The report also stated that he was in possession of a marijuana grinder and a marijuana pipe.

Stinnett’s role at MTSU, which he has filled since 2014, focuses on communications and information regarding MTSU’s women’s basketball program, in addition to other sports programs.

MTSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Diane Turnham released a statement saying that Stinnett is currently on leave and they will be “gathering more information” on the matter.

According to the Daily News Journal, Stinnett was previously employed at Cannon County High School but was terminated in 2014 after displaying an inappropriate photo on his school computer in front of a student.

To contact Editor-in-Chief Angele Latham, email editor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News