MTSU Department of Aerospace attends EAA AirVenture, hosts alumni event

MTSU’s Department of Aerospace celebrated around 50 alumni at the EAA AirVenture air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The event allowed for MTSU aerospace alum to reconnect with faculty and learn about the department’s plans for the future of the program. Those in attendance ranged from pilots for the nation’s top airlines to recent Aerospace graduates.

AirVenture is the annual event of the Experimental Aircraft Association and is the largest air show in its category in the world. The EAA boasts upwards of 200,000 members and describes AirVenture as the “world’s greatest aviation celebration.”

Development director for the MTSU College of Basic and Applied Sciences Jared Bryson said that the event was great for networking within the industry, but also to keep up with old friends.

“(EAA) brings together alumni from all across the country in their various aviation jobs and it is really exciting to have them get together, not only to network but reconnect with old classmates,” said Bryson.

MTSU President Sidney McPhee told the Aerospace department to “step up its game” at AirVenture, which led to the alumni event and bringing one of the recently refurbished Diamond DA40 training aircraft on display in front of a tent with the department’s logo. A group of around 10 students, graduates and flight instructors also worked the event.

Graduate Ryan Hollinsworth, now a professional pilot major, said what AirVenture offers is unparalleled.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the history of aviation at one airport,” Hollinsworth said.

MTSU’s Aerospace department is one of the largest in the nation with 700 students, 15 full-time faculty members and 35 flight instructors.

President McPhee praised the program and its attendance at the event.

“Our aerospace alumni expect MTSU to take its place at premier aviation events like AirVenture,” he said.

