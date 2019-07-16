Two Blue Raiders make Preseason All-CUSA, Blankenship Bednarik Watch List

Photo courtesy of MTSU

Two leaders on the MTSU football team were honored Monday morning with selections to the Preseason All-CUSA Team.

Khalil Brooks and Reed Blankenship played key roles in last year’s eight-win season with featured appearances in the Conference USA Championship Game and a bowl game in New Orleans.

Brooks tallied 68 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble plus recovery last year. Blankenship leads all Blue Raiders with 107 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and four interceptions which includes a 99-yard pick six at Old Dominion.

Blankenship also earned a mention on the C-USA Bednarik Watch List. The Bednarik Award goes annually to college football’s best defensive player.

Both players will be leaders on the 2019 edition of the MTSU defense as the Blue Raiders attempt to get back to the C-USA title game and contend for a conference championship.

MTSU opens its 2019 campaign on August 31st at Michigan at 6:30 p.m. CST and will be available on the Big Ten Network.

