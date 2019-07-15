2019 Tennessee Junior Beef Expo comes to MTSU

Photos and story by Alaina Staggs

Photos by Tennessee Cattlemen’s Youth Association

The 2019 Tennessee Junior Beef Expo was held on July 10 – 12 inside the Tennessee Livestock Center at MTSU.

The three-day event allows youth ranging from grades 4 to 12 that are involved in either Tennessee 4-H or the Tennessee FFA Association to compete in a variety of events that test their knowledge about the cattle industry as well as their integrity as showmen.

Events range from showmanship divisions- where competitors were judged based on attitude and care of their livestock- to a Skillathon event that tested their knowledge about the beef industry. Traditional conformation classes also took place where winning animals are selected based on their structural integrity, breed merit and quality. Competitors were able to compete in any one or all of these events.

The venue opened its doors to competitors on Wednesday, kicking off the event with the Central Region individuals competition and the State Expo following later in the week.

Competitors from the Central, West, and Eastern regions of Tennessee vied for the champion title on Thursday as the State Steer Show, State Beef Showmanship and State Skillathon events took place.

Friday saw the completion of the State Skillathon along with the State Heifer Show, awards and the Tennessee Farm Bureau Lunch.

Kelcy Nichols, a Williamson County 4-H’er, noted that “it was chaotic but worth it.” Nichols has enjoyed a long showing career that has followed her from fourth grade into her freshman year of high school.

Maggie Lamon of Giles County reflected on the character building that showmanship has offered her. “You can’t always have a bad attitude,” Lamon responded cheerily.

The events concluded on Friday with Gov. Bill Lee making an appearance for the Commercial Heifer Show. Lee visited with youth and represented the strong ties between the state of Tennessee and its agricultural industry.

The annual Beef Expo is a cherished event for many involved in animal agriculture in Tennessee. Over the years, it has gained a large following and is supported by organizations such as the Tennessee Cattleman’s Youth Association as well as Tennessee Farmers Cooperative.

A young boy sets to work drying his calves off after a wash in the barns. (MTSU Sidelines / Alaina Staggs) Friends Haley Smith and Hayden Spears of Warren County pose together in the barns on Day One as they prepare for the week’s events. (MTSU Sidelines / Alaina Staggs) Drying calves off after a wash ensures that they are preened and ready to be clipped before a show. (MTSU Sidelines / Alaina Staggs) Caroline Garrell, Marshall County, grinning as she walks her calf into the ring on Day One of the Expo. (MTSU Sidelines / Alaina Staggs) A boy leads his gleaming calf into the ring. (MTSU Sidelines / Alaina Staggs) Kelcy Nichols, of Williamson County, in the show ring prior to the Central Region exposition on Day One. (MTSU Sidelines / Alaina Staggs) Eli Dotson of Lincoln County leads his calf back to the barns after a class during the Central Region events on Day One. (MTSU Sidelines / Alaina Staggs) A father and son team up to clip a calf before the State Steer Show on the second day of the Expo. (MTSU Sidelines / Alaina Staggs) Contestants and their show teams prepare calves for the ring by first washing the livestock outside the barns at the Tennessee Livestock Center. (MTSU Sidelines / Alaina Staggs) A family proudly walks along side their showman with the father walking the calf towards the arena. (MTSU Sidelines / Alaina Staggs) A calf standing in the show ring as the audience looks on. (MTSU Sidelines / Alaina Staggs) A girl follows her show team away from the ring after a successful day of claiming Grand Champion Prospect Steer. (MTSU Sidelines / Alaina Staggs) A contestant leads her calf out of the ring during the State Steer Show. (MTSU Sidelines / Alaina Staggs) Gov. Bill Lee is pictured with youth at the Commercial Heifer Show on Day Three of the Expo. (Tennessee Cattlemen’s Youth Association) Reserve Champion Steer winner Eli Mundy, Claiborne County, on Day Two of the Expo. (Tennessee Cattlemen’s Youth Association) Grand Champion Steer winner Chelsey Harvey, Claiborne County, on Day Two of the Expo. (Tennessee Cattlemen’s Youth Association)

