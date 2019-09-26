MTSU hosts first annual Wellness Fair to raise awareness for college students’ issues

Photo and story by Kristi Jone / Contributing Writer

The Social Work Department, Counseling Services and Middle Tennessee Police Department came together Tuesday to set up the first annual Wellness Fair to raise awareness about staying safe on campus, as well as student’s actions and the consequences that can follow.

The event was set up in the Student Union Commons. Volunteers and advisors handed out flyers and pamphlets about the counseling services and ways to solve any problems that may arise during a student’s time in college. MTPD was also speaking with students about underage drinking and even provided an alcohol simulation students could participate in.

“We have several pamphlets and information set up about preventing students from issues on campus such as suicide, getting caught up in homework, drugs and alcohol, LGBTQ issues and every other problem a college student can possibly run into,” said Brandon Hopkins, a senior in the social work department.

The Social Work Department was also spreading awareness about the Hike for Hope walk on October 23. “This mental health fair is to promote the Hike for Hope. It is awareness for grant money and research to suicide prevention.,” Don Owen said, another senior in the Social Work Department. “Our goal is to raise $10,000 this year through the walk…Suicide is the second leading cause of death in teenagers, so it means a lot to the organization to have this walk put on,” Owen added.

Hike for Hope is another way students can reach out to prevent suicide and help the community.

“At the Hike for Hope, we will have community resources for mental health so students can come to get whatever resources they need. We need students to sign up for the walk-in order for us to get money for research,” said Kandra Preston, a senior in the Social Work Department.

For more information or to sign up as an individual or a group, click here.

