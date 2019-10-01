Photos: Fifth annual Murfreesboro Oktoberfest is a tasty hit

Brewer Company pouring an attendee some of their fine beer on Saturday September 28, 2019. (Carla Hicks_ MTSU Sidelines)

Photos and Story by Carla Hicks/Contributing Writer

Murfreesboro Oaklands Mansion held their fifth annual Oktoberfest on Saturday night. Their Oktoberfest is known for its numerous features of top, local craft brewers, food trucks, live music and games for all ages.

“I enjoy coming out here every year to provide the people at the festival with quality, great tasting craft brews. Being around people and seeing them love our brews puts a smile on my face,” said Chris Lefevers from Calfkiller Brewing Company.

This unique festival helps support the Oakland Mansion, which has been apart of the Middle Tennessee’s history since 1813.

“This festival is something I’ve been attending for the past two years. This is my getaway from the kids, and I have never had such great beer,” said Jacob Kidd, an attendee of Oktoberfest.

Some of Middle Tennessee State University’s own students were there on behalf of the new Fermentation Science Program.

Murfreesboro Oaklands Mansion’s Oktoberfest will return around the same time of year for their sixth annual Oktoberfest.

Couples dancing the night away to the live music on Saturday, September 28, 2019. (Carla Hicks / MTSU Sidelines) The Oakland Mansion on Saturday, September 28, 2019. (Carla Hicks / MTSU Sidelines) Food vendors satisfy at Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 28, 2019. (Carla Hicks / MTSU Sidelines) Chris Lefevers from Calfkiller Brewer Company on Saturday, September 28, 2019. (Carla Hicks / MTSU Sidelines) Brewer Company and attendee enjoying the festival on Saturday, September 28, 2019. (Carla Hicks / MTSU Sidelines) An attendee enjoying beer at the festival on Saturday, September 28, 2019. (Carla Hicks / MTSU Sidelines) A variety of beer at Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 28, 2019. (Carla Hicks / MTSU Sidelines)

