Photos: MT Engagefest rocks the Quad with student performers

Photos and Story by Makayla Boling
Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Media and Entertainment held its annual Engagefest on Tuesday, September 24. The event takes place in the quad in front of Bragg Media and Entertainment building. Engagefest features performance showcases, good vibes, free Red Bull and even voter registration. Every musician is an MTSU student, and sound for the performers is provided and managed by Frank Baird’s 4330 Sound Reinforcement class. Each musician is booked by various campus organizations including AMP, Omega Delta Psi, CMA EDU, NSAI and Urban Entertainment.
Engagefest gives students the chance to showcase their talents in a stress free, supportive environment surrounded by fellow students.
“This is definitely one of the best events put on by the university. It brings all the talents together and all of the unique attributes of the different organizations. It’s the only time of the year that all the organizations get together.” said AG Estes, a student in the music business program and AMP Creative Director.
To contact Lifestyles Editor Brandon Black, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.
For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.
No Comment