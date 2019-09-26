Photos: MT Engagefest rocks the Quad with student performers

Photos and Story by Makayla Boling

Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Media and Entertainment held its annual Engagefest on Tuesday, September 24. The event takes place in the quad in front of Bragg Media and Entertainment building. Engagefest features performance showcases, good vibes, free Red Bull and even voter registration. Every musician is an MTSU student, and sound for the performers is provided and managed by Frank Baird’s 4330 Sound Reinforcement class. Each musician is booked by various campus organizations including AMP, Omega Delta Psi, CMA EDU, NSAI and Urban Entertainment.

Engagefest gives students the chance to showcase their talents in a stress free, supportive environment surrounded by fellow students.

“This is definitely one of the best events put on by the university. It brings all the talents together and all of the unique attributes of the different organizations. It’s the only time of the year that all the organizations get together.” said AG Estes, a student in the music business program and AMP Creative Director.

RIM student Jake Arnett (aka SlapShot) performs at Engagefest Tuesday, September 24. (Makayla Boling / MTSU Sidelines) Frank Baird's Sound Reinforcement class learns at Engagefest Tuesday, September 24. (Makayla Boling / MTSU Sidelines) Students enjoy performances at Engagefest Tuesday, September 24. (Makayla Boling / MTSU Sidelines) Omega Delta Psi members support fellow member Gabriel Matos (aka Night Swims) at Engagefest (Makayla Boling / MTSU Sidelines) RIM student Gabriel Matos (aka Night Swims) performs at Engagefest Tuesday, September 24. (Makayla Boling / MTSU Sidelines) Frank Baird helps out performer Korie Burton at Engagefest Tuesday, September 24. (Makayla Boling / MTSU Sidelines) RIM student Korie Burton performs at Engagefest Tuesday, September 24. (Makayla Boling / MTSU Sidelines) National Voter Registration Day took place at Engagefest Tuesday, September 24. (Makayla Boling / MTSU Sidelines) Free Red Bull was provided at Engagefest Tuesday, September 24. (Makayla Boling / MTSU Sidelines) Students pose at Engagefest Tuesday, September 24. (Makayla Boling / MTSU Sidelines)

