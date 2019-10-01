Women’s Soccer: North Texas breezes by MTSU for record 52nd consecutive conference home win.

Story by Trevor Aldridge

Denton, TX- The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (4-6-1, 1-1-1) suffered their first loss in Conference USA play this season with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the North Texas Mean Green (8-3-0, 3-0-0) on Sunday afternoon.

Coming off a 2-2 draw against Rice in Murfreesboro on Thursday night, the Blue Raiders looked to extend their points-earned streak to three games and get back to a .500 record overall.

Offense did not come easily, or at all for that matter, for the Blue Raiders. They were unable to get a single shot attempt in the first half and ended the game with 6, only 1 of which was on goal.

The Mean Green managed 15 total shots with 9 on goal. Sophomore Berklee Peters accounted for goals in the seventh and 69th minutes, while sophomore Logan Bruffett added another just before the halftime whistle in the 44th minute.

The victory marked a couple of milestones for UNT, who now have a new school record 25-game home unbeaten streak. Even more impressive, the Mean Green have not lost in their last 52 conference home games, the longest active streak in the nation.

What’s Next?

MTSU currently sits sixth in the C-USA standings and will host the UTEP Miners next Sunday, October 6, at 1:00 PM. The game can be seen on ESPN+.

