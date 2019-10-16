16 men arrested in human trafficking sting in Rutherford County

16 men have been arrested for seeking sex with minors in a Rutherford County human trafficking sting, according to a TBI official release.

The two-day undercover operation, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the Smyrna Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigators, and the office of 16th District Attorney General Jennings Jones, began on October 24 to address human trafficking in Rutherford County.

Authorities placed multiple decoy advertisements on websites that are commonly visited by those looking for commercial sex acts with minors.

Thanks to the operation, 16 men were booked into Rutherford County Jail.

Among them are:

James H. Farmer, of Franklin, Tennessee-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Deadrick Darrell Evans, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Miguel Erazo, of Antioch, Tennessee-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Luis Miguel Garcia-Alvarez, of La Vergne, Tennessee-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Paul Florez-Vazquez, of Nashville, Tennessee-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Jose Guadalupe Zarate-Flores, of Smyrna, Tennessee-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Taylor Moore, of Rombauer, Missouri-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Tony Maddox, of Cowan, Tennessee-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Gameel Mesad, of La Vergne, , Tennessee-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

(Not pictured) John Thomas Sulkowski, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Juan Manuel Tovar, of Antioch, Tennessee-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Harry Garcia, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Michael Romero, of Prospect, Tennessee-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Lian Sian Thang, of Smyrna, Tennessee-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Manasranjan Murlidhar Rana, of Nashville, Tennessee-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Diego Mancilla Martinez, of La Vergne, Tennessee-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

More information about human trafficking and the TBI’s efforts to address human trafficking can be found here.

