Baby Trump balloon to make first southern appearance at Nashville Politicon

The infamous “Baby Trump” balloon, which made its first appearance in London in July of 2018, will be making its first southern appearance of the 2020 election cycle in Nashville Friday morning.

The 20 ft balloon will be flying over Music City Center around 8 a.m. as part of the lead up to the fifth annual Politicon, a self-described “unconventional political convention,” which will be holding its first Nashville conference this weekend and will host a number of major politicians and talk show hosts for an “unorthodox and highly entertaining weekend of political discourse.”

Reactions to the balloon have been varied.

Speakers for the Nashville event will include 2020 Presidential candidates Gov. Mark Sanford, Rep. Joe Walsh, Gov. Bill Weld, Al Franken, James Comey, Sean Hannity, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Ann Coulter, James Carville, Reince Preibus, Randy Rainbow, Tomi Lahren, Ana Kasparian, Donna Brazile, April Ryan, Charlie Kirk, Sen. Marsha Blackburn and numerous more.

The balloon, which depicts President Donald Trump as a noticeably angry, orange baby holding a cell phone, will be one of many political statements emblazoned across the city this weekend, before being moved indoors to be on display during the convention.

Politicon’s full weekend schedule can be found here.