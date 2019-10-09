Bank robber strikes First Tennessee Bank

THE MPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed the First Tennessee Bank at 123 W. Thompson Lane at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Bank Robbery: First Tennessee Bank, W. Thompson LN. Robber handed a teller a note demanding money, stating he had a gun. The suspect, unknown race, is in his early 20’s. He is tall, skinny, with no facial hair. Call MPD dispatch with info at 615-893-1311. pic.twitter.com/Jf61pvs7XZ

According to the department’s media release, bank employees told police that “a man handed a teller a note demanding money, stating he had a gun.”

The suspect escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is of unknown race, is in his early 20’s, and is described as “tall and skinny. ” He was wearing a “dark-colored ball cap, mirrored sunglasses, a black T-Shirt with multi-colored writing on the front (orange-yellow tones) and dark-colored sweat pants,” according to the official statement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the MPD dispatch at 615-893-1311.