Crime: Rape reported in Rutherford Lot

A rape, which allegedly occurred in the Rutherford Lot on MTSU’s campus, was reported on Sept. 25, according to the MTSU Police Department.

At 5:14 p.m. on Sept. 25, an MTPD officer met with a student who advised that they had been raped at 3 a.m. on August 24 by a suspect they met on Tinder. The complainant stated that the two had been driving around Murfreesboro in the suspect’s truck when the suspect pulled into the Rutherford Lot and raped them. The victim then got out of the vehicle and walked back to their car, according to the report.

No further information is available.

