Father and daughter rescued from Stones River after becoming stranded

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Swift Water Rescue team and the Rutherford County Special Operations Dive Rescue successfully rescued a father and daughter who were stranded on the Stones River on Sunday, according to an official release from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.

The two had launched their kayaks into the river at Thompson Lane Trailhead, and were planning on ending at the Nice Mill Dam Recreation Area on Sulphur Springs Road. Around 7 p.m., a relative of the duo dispatched emergency services to the scene, saying that the two had become lost and could no longer navigate in the dark.

Rescuers were able to get their location by using the GPS locator on the daughters phone, according to the report. They were found just before 8:30 p.m. on the West Fork Stones River, and were uninjured. They were later reunited with family around 9 p.m. at Nice Mill Recreation Area.

“Always take a rescue light when kayaking at night,” said MFRD Battalion Chief Daryl Alexander. “Also, know your distances; it’s always a lot farther (when) you’re traveling on water.”

“We are glad that our county and city teams were able to work together to gain a favorable outcome in this situation,” said Rutherford County Fire Rescue Captain John Ingle.