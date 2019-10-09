1st Lt. Ryan Debooy, former MTSU cadet, wins Emmy award

The official Army twitter announced Monday morning that 1st Lieutenant Ryan DeBooy, a former MTSU ROTC cadet, has won an Emmy for his video titled “Soldier overcomes loss from helicopter crash.”

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Michigan Chapter awarded Debooy, who graduated from MTSU in 2016, an the Emmy award in the “Military – Program Feature/Segment” section, a section for “excellence in a feature, or segment from a program or special, that focuses on military issues at home and/or abroad.”

The feature film was focused on the journey of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Carlos Techera, who suffered horrific loss after being involved in a fatal UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash in 2014 while he was deployed in Afghanistan. The film follows his fight to “overcome adversity,” according to the film’s description, through his graduation from Air Assault and Ranger school, as well as his competition in the U.S. Army Best Ranger Competition.

The depth of material in this film comes as no surprise to Dr. Hilary Miller, director of the Veterans and Military Family Center at MTSU. As someone who knew DeBooy while he was a student at MTSU, she had nothing but praise for the Lieutenant.

“Even after several years and many, many students passing by, I can easily recall Cadet DeBooy,” said Miller. “He was more mature than most students.”

According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, DeBooy enlisted in the Army in July 2011 as a photojournalist, and earned his commission as an infantry officer in May 2016. DeBooy was later assigned to serve as combat photographer with the 55th Signal Company out of Fort Meade, Maryland. In December 2012, DeBooy deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. After a later redeployment, DeBooy was awarded an Active-Duty Option Green-to-Gold scholarship to MTSU, where he began working towards a master’s degree in information systems.

The “Green to Gold” program, as its commonly referred to, allows currently-enlisted service members to return to college and become an officer while receiving their baccalaureate.

“He had a family, and so carried more responsibilities than the average student or even Cadet, but involved himself regardless,” Miller said. “He participated in the student group BRAVO, and assisted with some media projects. Again, when I think back on now Lt. DeBooy it is always with positivity. I have always viewed him as a leader so it does not surprise me that he has distinguished himself in his field.”

DeBooy continues to distinguish himself in his field: besides winning an Emmy award, he is currently serving as the public affairs officer for the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii.

His major awards and decorations, according to DVIDS, include: Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award), Army Achievement Medal, the Combat Action Badge, and now, an Emmy.

Watch the whole short film below, and see more of his work here.

