MTSU Annual Security Report released: shows increase in stalking reports, decrease in others

In accordance with the Clery Act, the MTSU Police Department has released its 2019 Annual Security Report that includes information regarding “any crime that occurred on campus or within the patrol jurisdiction of the campus police or the campus security department” between 2017 and 2018, according to the report. Campus police patrol jurisdiction includes anywhere on campus, in specific properties owned or controlled by MTSU, and on public property within or immediately adjacent to the campus.

Although the report shows a general downward trend in crime from the previous year, stalking reports nearly doubled for the 2017-2018 year– from 2016-2017’s reported number of 14, to 2017-2018’s 26. This follows the continuing upwards trend of stalking reports– from 2015-2016, there were only 11 reports. Some of the 2017-2018 reports can undoubtedly be attributed to the serial stalking case involving former MTSU student Paul Oscai, who was arrested in spring 2018 for multiple counts of stalking students.

But other crimes are seeing a slight downward trend. For example, after reports of rape doubled between 2016 and 2017 from three to six, the number has fallen slightly for the 2017-2018 period with only five reported rapes. Four occurred in a student residence, and one occurred off campus.

Other noteworthy decreases include:

Aggravated assault has gone down from 2016-2017’s five reported assaults to 2017-2018’s zero.

Burglary has gone down from 2016-2017’s reported eight to 2017-2018’s one.

Liquor law violation arrests have gone down from 2016-2017’s reported 13 to to 2017-2018’s six. There was a slight increase, however, in the disciplinary referrals for liquor law violations: from 2016-2017’s reported 7 to 2017-2018’s reported 9.

Drug violation arrests went from 2016-2017’s reported 48 to to 2017-2018’s 46, with disciplinary referrals going down from 91 to 77.

Weapons violations went from 2016-2017’s reported one to to 2017-2018’s zero.

Domestic and dating violence reports went down from 2016-2017’s reported 19 to to 2017-2018’s six.

There were, however, two other increases besides stalking. These were:

Reported fondling went up from 2016-2017’s reported one case to 2017-2018’s five.

Motor vehicle theft increased from 2016-2017’s reported six to 2017-2018’s nine.

For the full MTSU Annual Security report, click here.