MTSU students start “InsideMT” podcast about all things MTSU

Photos and Story by Reana Gibson/Contributing writer

Every Wednesday, recording for the new podcast “InsideMT” takes place at MTSU.

“InsideMT” is a student-run, Sandbox-produced (MTSU’s creative collaborative) podcast that focuses on what it’s like as an MTSU student. Casey Bowker, a freshman in the College of Media and Entertainment, came up with the idea the summer before she started her freshman year at MTSU. The focal audience are high school juniors and seniors planning on attending MTSU, but it also caters to current students.

Bowker described the podcast, saying, “We focus on what the school’s about, the different majors, everything we have going on during the year, just so [incoming students] know what to expect.”

Casey Bowker is the primary host and editor for the show. During MTSU’s orinetation, Customs, she reached out to Sandbox faulty advisor Adam McInturff with her idea for “InsideMT” and began attending the meetings where she met the rest of the crew.

The show has two other hosts in addition to Bowker. Cameron Dudley is one of the co-hosts and the first person Bowker spoke to about the idea. Bowker and Dudley met at Customs where they began planning the podcast.

Lawson Hillis in the third host. The duo met Hillis during the first Sandbox meeting. “Cameron and Lawson are there to keep the conversation going. We figured having two co-hosts was better than one and having different opinions from two different people help,” Bowker states.

Every episode handles a different theme and topic. The first episode handled the do’s and don’ts of dorm life, the second episode focused on meal plans and the most recent talked about what’s happening on campus during Halloween season. Sophomore Kaley Rust writes the materials for each episode and creates the outline for the series.

The crew rounds out with audio and equipment set-up director, Andrew Scott, and theme song writer, Karissa Selby, both of who are recording industry majors.

The podcast is currently being published on Soundcloud. New episodes will be released weekly.

