Nashville international auto show brings car enthusiasts together

Photos and Story by Sergio Pacheco/Contributing Writer

The Nashville Music City Center hosted the 2019 Nashville International Auto Show, presented and produced by Motor Trend Auto Shows, this weekend, where over 350 new year model vehicles were on display.

The family friendly car show attracted both car enthusiasts and prospective car buyers. There were cars for everyone to admire and even get in. From German and Japanese engineering to American muscle, there were cars of all sizes and colors. Exhibitors from major manufacturing, supplying, distributing and trading companies attended to showcase some of their services and products for cars, as well as apparels and accessories for attendees.

The first company in the main entrance was Toyota, showcasing their all new 2020 Toyota Supra GR, which is a car that is held in high regard for a reason. The Supra has a starting price of about $50,000 for the 3.0 basic model, about $54,000 for the premium model, and about $55,000 for the launch edition. The iconic and most powerful Toyota vehicle, the MK4 Toyota Supra, was first launched on August 24, 1993 for mass production. The car was produced with a twin-turbocharged Toyota 2JZ-GTE engine – basically giving drivers control of a joyride with more than 300 horsepower. It took Toyota more than twenty years to finally remake one of the most celebrated cars of its generation.

Another car that’s gotten a lot of attention is the 2020 Toyota Camry TRD V6. While the car is not exactly made for speed, it has a very sporty exterior look. The sporty four-door, front-wheel drive sedan costs about $30,000.

Another iconic Japanese car that was on display was the 2020 Nissan GT-R, also known as “Godzilla” in the car culture. The 2020 GT-R comes in three different packages to choose from. The premium is about $113,000, track edition about $145,000, and Nismo edition about $210,000. The GT-R has a long history of high-performance and highly loved generations of the GT-R model. The first generation was the R C10 (1996), second Nissan Skyline 2000GT (1972), third Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 (1989), fourth GT-R R33 (1995), fifth GT-R R34 (1999), and finally the GT-R 35 (2007).

There was a section of supercars like the P1 and 2020 720S McLaren, 2019 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Evo, and a 2019 Audi R8, just to name a few. In another corner there was a section dedicated to classic American muscle cars like the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary edition, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS, 1979 Pontiac Trans Am and more.

In the middle of the car exposition, there was a closed in section where small children could test drive electric cars under parental supervision. Attendees could also test drive new cars like the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS or the 2020 Jeep Wrangler by signing up with a nearby company associate. Attendees could also sign up to win a 2020 Ford Explorer ST or a 2020 Hyundai Kona. Most of the cars had a sticker price that ranged from $30,000 to more than $60,000.

For the first two days, the event started at 10 a.m. and ended at 9 p.m., while on the last day it ended at 5 p.m. People could sit inside most of the cars and admire all the high tech features available.

The 2020 Nissan GT-R premium edition costs about $13,000 and has a revised turbocharger tuning, burnished exhaust tips, and 565 horsepower. The GT-R goes 0 to 60 miles per hour in about 2.9 seconds in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) The car show opened to the public at 10 a.m on Sunday, October 20 and a crowd rushed in to see what major car companies had to offer for their 2020 model lineup in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) A car show is not considered a car show until a Ferrari is on display. This specific model, Ferrari 488 Pista is said to have the most powerful V-8 engine in the Maranello marque’s history, according to the official Ferrari website in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) The McLaren P1 and 2020 720S are some of the cars most attendees wish they could test drive, but because of obvious reasons, they are just admired from a distance. The McLaren P1 costs over one million dollars, while the 720S is roughly $300,000 in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) The 1961 International Taggart Scout 80 is a very unique looking vehicle, but it’s meant for outdoor adventures like rock climbing in it and driving through muddy environments. It’s not your typical Jeep, but it's a promising challenger in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) The 2017-2020 Ford Hennessey Velociraptor 6x6 is definitely a monster of a truck from its size to its appearance, it caught a lot of attention. The price for this monster is about $350,000 and can be upgraded to produce more than 600 horsepower by its twin turbochargers in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) When the concept of a new Toyota Supra was first announced many were trying to figure out if it would be better than the MK4 Toyota Supra. Once more information started to surface on various car blogs and websites, many became upset over the design and specs since it was based on a BMW Z4 model, but some liked that a fifth generation of the Toyota Supra was manufactured in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Attendees were very tempted by all the cool features all the cars had, but with a variety of cars and brands to choose from, it was hard to choose in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition is a sixth generation Camaro that came available in two different models, a coupe and convertible 2LT and 2SS. The color is a unique orange covering both the exterior and interior of the car making it a full-scale version of an iconic toy car in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco)

