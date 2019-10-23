Nashville international auto show brings car enthusiasts together

Photos and Story by Sergio Pacheco/Contributing Writer
The Nashville Music City Center hosted the 2019 Nashville International Auto Show, presented and produced by Motor Trend Auto Shows, this weekend, where over 350 new year model vehicles were on display.
The family friendly car show attracted both car enthusiasts and prospective car buyers. There were cars for everyone to admire and even get in. From German and Japanese engineering to American muscle, there were cars of all sizes and colors. Exhibitors from major manufacturing, supplying, distributing and trading companies attended to showcase some of their services and products for cars, as well as apparels and accessories for attendees.
The first company in the main entrance was Toyota, showcasing their all new 2020 Toyota Supra GR, which is a car that is held in high regard for a reason. The Supra has a starting price of about $50,000 for the 3.0 basic model, about $54,000 for the premium model, and about $55,000 for the launch edition. The iconic and most powerful Toyota vehicle, the MK4 Toyota Supra, was first launched on August 24, 1993 for mass production. The car was produced with a twin-turbocharged Toyota 2JZ-GTE engine – basically giving drivers control of a joyride with more than 300 horsepower. It took Toyota more than twenty years to finally remake one of the most celebrated cars of its generation.
Another car that’s gotten a lot of attention is the 2020 Toyota Camry TRD V6. While the car is not exactly made for speed, it has a very sporty exterior look. The sporty four-door, front-wheel drive sedan costs about $30,000.
Another iconic Japanese car that was on display was the 2020 Nissan GT-R, also known as “Godzilla” in the car culture. The 2020 GT-R comes in three different packages to choose from. The premium is about $113,000, track edition about $145,000, and Nismo edition about $210,000. The GT-R has a long history of high-performance and highly loved generations of the GT-R model. The first generation was the R C10 (1996), second Nissan Skyline 2000GT (1972), third Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 (1989), fourth GT-R R33 (1995), fifth GT-R R34 (1999), and finally the GT-R 35 (2007).
There was a section of supercars like the P1 and 2020 720S McLaren, 2019 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Evo, and a 2019 Audi R8, just to name a few. In another corner there was a section dedicated to classic American muscle cars like the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary edition, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS, 1979 Pontiac Trans Am and more.
In the middle of the car exposition, there was a closed in section where small children could test drive electric cars under parental supervision. Attendees could also test drive new cars like the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS or the 2020 Jeep Wrangler by signing up with a nearby company associate. Attendees could also sign up to win a 2020 Ford Explorer ST or a 2020 Hyundai Kona. Most of the cars had a sticker price that ranged from $30,000 to more than $60,000.
For the first two days, the event started at 10 a.m. and ended at 9 p.m., while on the last day it ended at 5 p.m. People could sit inside most of the cars and admire all the high tech features available.
