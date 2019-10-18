Photos: German heritage takes over during Nashville’s 40th annual Oktoberfest

Photos and Story by Sergio Pacheco

This past weekend, Nashville celebrated its 40th annual Oktoberfest. Over ten city blocks were covered in food vendors, performers, food trucks and all kinds of traditions related to the event.

The event officially started on Thursday with its opening ceremony and multiple musical performances, but only lasted for seven hours. On Friday, beer tasting was open for those who wanted to taste a wide variety of German draft beers. The beer tasting offered over a dozen beers from breweries. Although beer was important to the event, Oktoberfest partnered up with nonprofits like Emerald Coast Mission, who provide humanitarian relief to Sula, Honduras, and surrounding communities, St. Pius X Classical Academy and Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue to raise funds.

A package called the “Bavarian Bierhaus Munich Experience” offered people exclusive live music performances, giant pretzels, brats, schnitzels, beer, beer holding competitions and other game experiences. This was not to be confused with the V.I.P. experience, which offered a limited ½ liter ceramic 40th anniversary edition beer stein, two beer tokens, an all you can eat buffet, exclusive entertainment, two hours worth of unlimited beer tasting, private seating and access to air conditioned bathrooms.

On Saturday, the annual parade was held. A German Polka band and local participants marched through the streets or Germantown. The parade was led by the Oktoberfest Rolls Royce, German Oompah bands, floats from surrounding locals, The Dixieland band, the A Plus Twirlers and finally the Pup Parade, which included over fifty costumed dogs and their owners. There were also different contests held during different days like the Bavarian Bierhaus bratwurst eating contest, which is similar to a hot dog eating contest. The rules were simple: contestants must start by drinking a boot of beer, eat two brats, finish by chugging a Stein of beer, and the first person to finish wins.

Another contest was the Dachshund Derby, which were weiner dog races. Dogs would race down a 50-foot track to earn a ‘Coveted Dachshund Derby’ medal. While the competitions were fun to watch, there was so much more for people to do and eat. The main food items served during this year’s authentic German heritage included brats, sausages, schnitzels, strudels, funnel cakes, roasted almonds and plenty more. There was also a lot of kid-friendly food like pizza, french fries, corn dogs, small bratwursts, funnel cakes and ice-cream. One food item that a lot of people were seen carrying, besides a sausages and schnitzels, were turkey legs. It was almost impossible to walk through food venues without having to turn and see what that smokey or sweet smell was.

There were a few attendees in traditional attire walking around. Men wore a checkered shirt, traditional lederhosen with suspenders, off-white slouch socks and traditional shoes. Women wore a necklace, traditional short-sleeved blouse and dress, pinafore, sheer pantyhose and elegant low-heeled loafers.

Everyone was friendly and there was always something to do and see. There were signs everywhere in case people got lost or were looking for something specific. Compared to last year’s cold and rainy Oktoberfest, this year the weather complemented the cultural event well and left attendees happy, well fed, and more than a little drunk.

The Dachshund Derby was open to all participants, who owned a weiner dog, for a chance to win a Coveted Dachshund Derby medal. The races started at 30-feet and went up to 50-feet. One of the crowd's favorite dogs had a cowboy rider dog costume, making the race much more interesting as the dog ran, the cowboy bounced back and forth in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) There were a lot of people walking with their dogs, especially weiner dogs. Some were ready to race in the Dachshund Derby, while others just stood by the sidelines to show support. Jeff Vann, originally from Lebanon, Kentucky, is the owner of a blue-eyed weiner dog named Minnie in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Large crowds gathered around both traditional German music and folk dancers, where some audience members were invited to dance along in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Vendors were not safe from crowds, they were flocked by attendees interested in what they sold. There were all kinds of vendors who were invited to sell their merchandise and food. Two Fat Men Catering provided delicious ice-cream, hot chocolate, apple strudels, and MTSU’s chocolate milk in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Sheena Wright and “Wilhelm” were present at all the contests and performances. “Wilhelm” is like Waldo, from where’s Waldo. If people are lucky enough to meet him they are allowed to take pictures, but one thing he won’t do is talk in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Elaine Firello (left), Delfina Hansen (middle), and Linda MacLaren (right) are first time Oktoberfest attendees. They quickly adapted and bought beer a large platter of butterfly fries, and a schnitzel. MacLaren said her friends, Hansen and Fiorello, came to visit her all the way from California to take part in this German celebration in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Food vendors prepared mouth watering food in front of large crowds. While the food was tasty, the prices were debatable for example an order of garbage fries were about $12, while turkey legs were $20 each. Nonetheless, people formed what seemed to be line in order to get a taste of food favorites in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Where there was food there were people and with such a large number of attendees, seats were limited. Those who bought the Munich or V.I.P. package were able to reserve a seat. Everyone else had to be lucky to find a seat or either sit on the curb of the sidewalk to enjoy their food or beverage in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco)

