Photos: Sneak Peek into MTSU’s new College of Behavioral and Health Sciences building

In early 2018, then-governor Bill Haslam proposed a $38 million new academic building for MTSU’s College of Behavioral and Health Sciences. A year and a half later, that proposed building– now at $39.6 million and 91,600 sq. ft.– is an almost-finished behemoth, standing as a testament to the lengths a university will go to serve it’s ever-growing ranks.

The building brings together the Criminal Justice, Social Work, and Psychology departments under one roof, and will provide better classroom space, technology, offices, and lab space for the popular programs. Some labs will be specifically for student and faculty research, including one for the neuroscience program for the study of electrocephalography. There will also be the much-anticipated “Command Center,” where students from multiple paths will be able to train with emergency personnel in fake disaster scenarios.

“We’re going to bring in experts to show our students how to run simulation scenarios involving various disasters,” said Lance Selva, chairman of the Department of Criminal Justice, in an interview with MTSU News.

The building is located between the Student Union building and the Livestock Center.

“We strategically selected this location to create a neighborhood for Behavioral and Health Sciences students, faculty and staff that is advantageously positioned within a 10-minute walk of other learning and research facilities,” said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee, at the groundbreaking ceremony. “Its state-of-the-art design will enhance our campus quadrangles and enrich our learning landscape.”

The building will be open for classes in the fall 2020 semester.

Here is your sneak peek into the almost-completed masterpiece:

The Atrium:

The main entrance to the building and the 1st floor atrium. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) The opening in the atrium's ceiling's center—called the occulus-- opens through all three floors. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) Occulus continued. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) Rows of benches will be curved under the occulus to enjoy the natural lighting of the atrium. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) Rows of benches also adorn the walls, equipped with USB charging ports. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) A look back at the main entrance from under the oculus. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines)

The First Floor:

An elevator shaft on the first floor. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) A stairwell on the first floor. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) One of the classrooms on the first floor. This room seats 96, and will be filled with bolted tables and rolling chairs. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) Another classroom on the first floor, this one intended to be a lecture hall. Desks will be added later. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) The lecture hall is also wheelchair accessible. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) A third classroom, this one the largest, and boasting an excellent view of the Student Union Quad. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) A side entrance for the first floor. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) More outlets have been added to almost every bench in the building to help students share their devices. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) The restrooms for the first floor (pictured right). (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) A view of the professor's offices. This layout is almost completely identical on every floor. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) Excellent lighting also abounds in the professor's offices. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) A student lounge area which will include vending machines, sitting areas, and-- you guessed it-- more outlets! (Angele Latham/ MTSU Sidelines) The entrance to the Dean's office on the first floor. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) The main stairwell seen from the side. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines)

The Second Floor:

The Occulus, as seen from the second floor. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) The occulus has ADA compliant desks (with more outlets) wrapped around it. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) A "control room" for a criminal justice class. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) The main stairwell, as seen from the second floor. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) The professor's offices on the second floor. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) Cummings Hall, as seen from the second floor. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines)

The Third Floor:

The occulus from third, and top, floor. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) The view of the atrium from the top floor. (Angele Latham/MTSU Sidelines) The shell of what will become the Command Center for the Criminal Justice program, to be modeled after the Williamson County Public Safety Center in Williamson County, Tennessee. (Angele Latham/ MTSU Sidelines) Another large classroom on the third floor. (Angele Latham/ MTSU Sidelines) The beginnings of professor offices on the third floor. (Angele Latham/ MTSU Sidelines) A future conference room on the third floor. (Angele Latham/ MTSU Sidelines)

