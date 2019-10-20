Photos: Sneak Peek into MTSU’s new College of Behavioral and Health Sciences building

In early 2018, then-governor Bill Haslam proposed a $38 million new academic building for MTSU’s College of Behavioral and Health Sciences. A year and a half later, that proposed building– now at $39.6 million and 91,600 sq. ft.– is an almost-finished behemoth, standing as a testament to the lengths a university will go to serve it’s ever-growing ranks.
The building brings together the Criminal Justice, Social Work, and Psychology departments under one roof, and will provide better classroom space, technology, offices, and lab space for the popular programs. Some labs will be specifically for student and faculty research, including one for the neuroscience program for the study of electrocephalography. There will also be the much-anticipated “Command Center,” where students from multiple paths will be able to train with emergency personnel in fake disaster scenarios.
“We’re going to bring in experts to show our students how to run simulation scenarios involving various disasters,” said Lance Selva, chairman of the Department of Criminal Justice, in an interview with MTSU News.
The building is located between the Student Union building and the Livestock Center.
“We strategically selected this location to create a neighborhood for Behavioral and Health Sciences students, faculty and staff that is advantageously positioned within a 10-minute walk of other learning and research facilities,” said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee, at the groundbreaking ceremony. “Its state-of-the-art design will enhance our campus quadrangles and enrich our learning landscape.”
The building will be open for classes in the fall 2020 semester.
Here is your sneak peek into the almost-completed masterpiece:
The Atrium:
The First Floor:
The Second Floor:
The Third Floor:
To contact Editor-in-Chief Angele Latham, email editor@mtsusidelines.com.
For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News
No Comment