Soccer: Blue Raiders light up the scoreboard, upset UTEP

Story by Trevor Aldridge

Murfreesboro, TN- Middle Tennessee State (5-6-1, 2-1-1) picked up a convincing 6-1 win at home over the UTEP Miners (7-3-3, 2-1-1) Sunday afternoon.

The six goals were the most scored by an MTSU team in a single game since August 25, 2016 against Jackson State.

Hungry for a conference win after a draw and a loss in their previous two games, the Blue Raiders looked to attack early and often. Senior Amber Hoot scored her first goal of the season in the eighth minute and sophomore Hannah Tillett added her fifth on a penalty kick just 64 seconds later.

The drubbing continued with goals from senior Claire Ramet, redshirt junior Sam DeBien and two from junior Peyton DePriest. The brace by DePriest pushed her season total to 10 goals, ranking second in Conference USA.

“It was great to see them come out with the focus and intensity that they had and to get the goals that they got,” said MTSU head coach Aston Rhoden.

The Miners did get a late goal from Lilly Marquez to avoid being shutout, but only managed two shots on goal in the game. Rhoden praised his team’s defensive performance and pointed out that two of the Blue Raiders’ goals were set up by stops on the other end.

What’s Next?

The Blue Raiders are tied with UTEP for sixth in C-USA standings. They will be in action twice this weekend with a trip to Norfolk to face Old Dominion Friday night, followed by a road meeting with the Charlotte 49ers on Sunday at noon.