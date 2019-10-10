The Rundown: MTSU homecoming 2019-20 candidates campaign for King and Queen

Story by Kiera Jones / Contributing Writer
Photos by Kiera Jones and Savannah Meade
With the anticipated homecoming game approaching, MTSU’s student body has been anxious to see who the next King and Queen of the 2019-2020 year will be. Voting began Monday and wraps up Thursday, and students were able to vote via MT Engage online or on their phones.
Those running for homecoming gave out goodies, had public parades and showcased social media events. MTSU students were very receptive, engaging with the candidates around campus.
“My favorite part of homecoming was all of the different tabling’s,” said senior Dasia Ballard.
Nominees have been promoting and interacting with people in the Student Union since Sept. 27. The candidates have various slogans and banners, showcasing their personality to further their campaign.
“I can’t wait until the football game so I can see who the winner will be,” said sophomore Alex Spencer.
On Oct. 26, MTSU will be playing Florida International University at 2:30. Until then, both the student body and the candidates will have to wait patiently for the winners to be announced during the game.
This year’s homecoming theme is Blue Raider Safari, and numerous themed events will lead up to the game.
