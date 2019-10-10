The Rundown: MTSU homecoming 2019-20 candidates campaign for King and Queen

Story by Kiera Jones / Contributing Writer

Photos by Kiera Jones and Savannah Meade

With the anticipated homecoming game approaching, MTSU’s student body has been anxious to see who the next King and Queen of the 2019-2020 year will be. Voting began Monday and wraps up Thursday, and students were able to vote via MT Engage online or on their phones.

Those running for homecoming gave out goodies, had public parades and showcased social media events. MTSU students were very receptive, engaging with the candidates around campus.

“My favorite part of homecoming was all of the different tabling’s,” said senior Dasia Ballard.

Nominees have been promoting and interacting with people in the Student Union since Sept. 27. The candidates have various slogans and banners, showcasing their personality to further their campaign.

“I can’t wait until the football game so I can see who the winner will be,” said sophomore Alex Spencer.

On Oct. 26, MTSU will be playing Florida International University at 2:30. Until then, both the student body and the candidates will have to wait patiently for the winners to be announced during the game.

This year’s homecoming theme is Blue Raider Safari, and numerous themed events will lead up to the game.

Candidate Bailee Armstrong gives out lemonade to students at her campaign table. (Kiera Jones / MTSU Sidelines) Kayle "Kay B" Boyd says, "I feel like I have been a servant leader on campus and I'm highly involved... That's what it's all about, someone who has given back to the community." (Savannah Meade / MTSU Sidelines) Cherilynn Mella explains her campaign to a student. (Kiera Jones / MTSU Sidelines) Candidate Donivous Odom shows off his handmade picture frame. (Kiera Jones / MTSU Sidelines) Debria Tyler showcases her lion themed campaign. (Kiera Jones / MTSU Sidelines) Shannon Vitt stands at her campaign table with Zeta sorority sister Alesia Kahrs. Vitt says, "I want people's voices to be heard on campus. I want people to know that when they see my face they can come talk to me." (Savannah Meade / MTSU Sidelines) Chasmine Jones with her campaign table in the Student Union. (Kiera Jones / MTSU Sidelines) Candidate Marious "Smooth" Freeman showcases his Micheal Jackson theme table, he says he is running for homecoming to show that anyone can do it if they believe in themselves. (Kiera Jones / MTSU Sidelines) Candidate Coleton Word, talks to an MTSU student about his campaigning. (MTSU Sidelines / Kiera Jones) Maegen Schwartz says she fell in love with MTSU when she arrived in Fall of 2016. "I really want to connect students to campus and (help them) fall in love just like I did." (Savannah Meade / MTSU Sidelines) Candidate Matt La Neve says, "Basically why I'm running is I want to bring different demographics of people together... and hopefully inspire other kids to get involved and make an impact on their community while they're here. And just enjoy MTSU." (Kiera Jones / MTSU Sidelines)

To contact News Editor Savannah Meade, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News