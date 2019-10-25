Two Murfreesboro men reported missing

Two missing persons cases have been reported by the Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigations Department.

The first, reported missing on October 22, is Prevo Larry Clark, who was reported missing by a family member. Clark was released from the Rutherford County Jail on October 1, and has not been heard from since October 10. The report states that Clark suffers from mental health issues. If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, police urge you to call Detective Albert Miles III with the MPCID at 629- 201-5513.

The second, reported missing on October 24, is David Carlton Sturgis, who was also reported missing by a family member. Carlton, who is described as a “known drug user and alcoholic,” has not been heard from since October 20.

According to the press release, he frequently hangs out with a woman who lives in the N. Springs Street area of Murfreesboro. The MPCID ask that if contact is made, please contact Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.

