Annual Senior Day gets seniors hyped about graduation

Photos and story by Kristi Jones / Contributing Writer

The Student Alumni Association celebrated the 2019 December graduates as they hosted the annual “Senior Day” on Tuesday in the Student Union Ballroom.

The SAA works closely with students preparing to graduate and the alumni who have graduated years prior.

At “Senior Day,” upcoming graduates were able to learn about Graduate School, make an appointment to have Career Services look at their resumes, find out about the benefits of being a part of the Alumni Association and about giving back to their alma mater through the Development Office. Free snacks and alumni t-shirts were available to the graduates as well.

Many of the December graduates are extremely excited to get their diploma in the next month.

“The fact that I’m graduating next month is such a surreal feeling. It’s hard to believe that after being in school for so long that I’m finally done,” said Emily Butch, future College of Media and Entertainment graduate.

Other students are taking this time before graduation to finish strong in their final semester. They are also reflecting on their time on campus and what the future might bring.

“I cannot believe that graduation is only a month away. I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m forever grateful for my experiences and home I’ve created here at MTSU,” said Sara Sparks, future College of Media and Entertainment graduate.

Before the students entered the ballroom, they filled out their first MTSU Alumni card so they can stay connected to their alma mater after graduation in the Student Union Ballroom on November 12, 2019. (Kristi Jones/ MTSU Sidelines) Students were welcomed at the door with their first MTSU alumni t-shirt and bags of goodies to take with them in the Student Union Ballroom on November 12, 2019. (Kristi Jones/ MTSU Sidelines) The room was full of activities for seniors to do as well as an abundance of information to help them in the Student Union Ballroom on November 12, 2019. (Kristi Jones/ MTSU Sidelines) They projectors featured a countdown until the day of graduation, which had many seniors happy and anxious in the Student Union Ballroom on November 12, 2019. (Kristi Jones/ MTSU Sidelines) Jostens brought a ‘Class of 2019’ and encouraged all soon to be graduates to sign their name in the Student Union Ballroom on November 12, 2019. (Kristi Jones/ MTSU Sidelines) The Josten’s representative also brought caps, gowns, rings and other materials to show December graduates in the Student Union Ballroom on November 12, 2019. (Kristi Jones/ MTSU Sidelines) The seniors were able to take fun and creative cap and gown photos in the Student Union Ballroom on November 12, 2019. (Kristi Jones/ MTSU Sidelines) Seniors were served free food, drinks, and snacks as they made their way to and from each booth and activity in the Student Union Ballroom on November 12, 2019. (Kristi Jones/ MTSU Sidelines)

