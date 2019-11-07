Women’s Suffrage Centennial Coin Act passes Congress

Photo Courtesy of TNJ: On the Hill

Story by Brandon Black/Lifestyles Editor

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn led the passing of a bipartisan bill on November 3 in honor of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act allows a commemorative silver dollar coin to be minted by the U.S. Treasury in honor of the historic event.

“Every woman in Congress has the women of the suffragette movement to thank for our right to represent our constituents today,” Blackburn said, explaining her reasoning behind the bill. “The 2020 centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment is a rare moment to celebrate the milestone in American history that made it possible for women to finally have a voice in government.”

Support for the bill was practically universal. Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who cosponsored with Blackburn, said the bill was a good move, even though many voting rights issues are still unresolved.

“Though there is still work to be done to ensure that every vote is counted, I’m thrilled that our bipartisan bill to create a commemorative coin in honor of the suffragists has passed Congress.”

House Representatives Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) handled the bill’s companion legislation.

The bill is currently on its way to President Trump, who is expected to sign it into law.

