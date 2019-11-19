Have you seen this man? MTSU students falling victim to scam artist

The Smyrna Police Department announced Monday that they are seeking the identity of this man in connection with a fraudulent check scheme that multiple MTSU students have been caught in.

The suspect has allegedly been distributing fraudulent checks to students after offering them a grant with his fake business. So far, at least two MTSU students have fallen for the scheme, and according to investigators from the MTSU Police Department, more students are expected to come forward.

The first case was reported back in October, and the most recently, today– Tuesday, Nov 18.

The suspect goes by the name of “KG,” and is known to drive a gray/silver Dodge Charger. He previously had an Instagram account with the handle @kg1k, but has since deleted it.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this man, please contact Detective Kate Armstrong of the Smyrna Police Department at (615) 267-5012, or at kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org. If you see the suspect near campus, please call the MTSU Police Department at (615) 898-2424.

You may also contact editor@mtsusidelines.com if you have any further information regarding the suspects identity.

