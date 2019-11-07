Kelsey Ketron indicted on fraud, multiple other charges

Photo courtesy of Rutherford County Sherrif’s Department

Kelsey Ketron, daughter of Rutherford County Mayor, Bill Ketron, has been indicted on over 70 charges relating to fraud as an employee of Universal International Insurance according to Murfreesboro police department.

Police said Ketron was served with charges Monday evening at her home in Murfreesboro and taken to Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where she is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The 70 charges include 30 counts of impersonating a licensed professional, 14-counts of money laundering, five counts of forgery $250,000 or more and multiple counts of aggravated perjury, theft of property and fraudulent insurance acts.

Hamilton County District Attorney’s office has been selected to prosecute the case and a Circuit Court date has been set on Nov. 25.

According to an article by Tennessean, the situation began earlier this year when the Tennessee Department of Commerce issued a cease and desist order to Ketron who had been selling insurance with a license that expired in 2016. Ketron was vice president of Universal International Insurance but stepped down after a lawsuit from customers was filed. Murfreesboro Police Department carried out a search warrant for her home in July and found evidence relating to fraud.

