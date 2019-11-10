“Let it Snow” on Netflix is full of holiday cheer

Photo Courtesy of What’s on Netflix

Story by Bryanna Weinstein/Contributing Writer

If the gated reverb of “Don’t Take the Money” by Bleachers from the trailers for “Let it Snow,” didn’t pull you in, the holiday setting of the film surely will. “Let love take you by storm” is the movie’s tagline, and that’s definitely what it does.

With the holiday season around the corner, this film’s release couldn’t be more fitting. Based on a book of the same name, “Let it Snow” brings together some of the world’s favorite young actors and actresses to tell a heartwarming story of young love and the many ways it can change people.

In the vein of films like “Love Actually” or “Valentine’s Day,” “Let it Snow” entices viewers with stories of love through different perspectives on one single day, which in this case just so happens to be Christmas Eve.

The film starts with narration from a character named Tin Foil Lady (Joan Cusack). The clips shown during her narration give the audience some background to each character.

Julie (Isabella Merced) is accepted to Columbia University and afraid to leave her Christmas pageant-loving mother, who is sick. She meets Stuart Bale (Shameik Moore), a popstar stranded in their small town while trying to purchase an elf decoration for her mom.

While I haven’t even delved into the other stories so far, I can tell you this one made me laugh and feel the most. Tears were shed.

The next thread we follow is Tobin (Mitchell Hope) and The Duke/Angie (Kiernan Shipka). Tobin has had a crush on Angie since they were kids but never really told her. Shenanigans ensue through their story as they go from stealing a college party keg to hiding out in a church.

Addie (Odeya Rush), Dorrie (Liv Hewson) and Tegan (Anna Akana) make up the next one. This sounds a bit misleading, but their story has nothing to do with a love triangle between the characters. It seems to be two stories in one with Addie and Dorrie being best friends, both stuck with relationship problems. Addie goes through her own issues with her boyfriend Jeb, while Dorrie is in love with Tegan. But Dorrie is not out, and afraid to show her true self to her family and friends.

Being one of the only same-sex couples in the movie, it was really refreshing to see since it’s only recently become more common to see this kind of representation in our shows and movies. Addie and Dorrie’s friendship is also refreshing, as the trope of the LGBTQ character trying to turn their friend doesn’t even become a topic. They’re just best friends.

Every story hits on a different spectrum of love and even a bit of fear. Fear of telling the girl you love that you love her, fear of missing out and fear of not being our true selves. Especially during the holidays, no one wants to be alone, and this film really taps into that in its own way.

All the stories culminate at Affle Town where Keon (Jacob Batalon) reschedules his Christmas party. Every one of the characters we’ve followed end up here with conclusions to their stories in ways I didn’t expect and loved overall.

I hadn’t read the original source material beforehand, but I think anyone who finds themselves in need of a good Christmas rom-com will find that “Let it Snow” delivers.

Anyone can watch and understand what is going on and potentially build some excitement for Christmas this year. Hopefully, audiences leave this film with the same cheerful mindset of the Tin Foil Lady. Just “let it snow.”

