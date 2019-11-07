MTSU Gen-Ed re-design seeks input at town hall meeting

MTSU’s General Education Re-Design committee will be hosting a town hall meeting at the Tom H. Jackson building on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. to discuss ideas for curriculum improvement.

Dr. Susan Myers-Shirk, general education director and history professor at MTSU, will be hosting the town hall meeting, including a presentation and a Q&A afterwards. The meeting, one of many to come, is designed to “develop insight from MTSU’s community in order to improve the curriculum experience for faculty and students,” according to the official press release.

“We want the students to be engaged and enthusiastic about what is coming for the new general education redesign! I care about their ideas,” said Myers-Shirk.

The re-design effort has been two years in the making, and will continue until its official implementation in Fall 2022. The program began due to a change in MTSU’s status from a member of the Tennessee Board of Regents to a locally governed institution, which will allow for greater flexibility in curriculum design.

The re-design committee has gathered surveys and feedback from numerous campus sources, “all with the goal of uncovering how students, faculty, and administrators view general education, how they think it can be improved, and how it could better reflect MTSU’s institutional values and mission,” according to the official webpage. “Overwhelmingly, we learned that we have an excellent opportunity to help shape MTSU’s general education curriculum in positive, long-lasting ways that address the needs of students, faculty, administrators, and employers.”

More information regarding the project can be found on their website, while a tentative timeline of the re-design can be found here.

Students and faculty are highly encouraged to attend.

To contact Editor-in-Chief Angele Latham, email editor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News