MTSU staff member Anthony Tate passes away

MTSU staff member Anthony Tate, manager of Center for Educational Media Computer Facilities in the Ned McWherter Learning Resources building (LRC), passed away Monday after suffering a heart attack in his office.

Tate, who was 61 years old, graduated from MTSU in 1993. He was the president and CEO of Tate Commercial Services/Tate Commercial Enterprises, which specializes in building cleaning and maintenance services, and was honored with the 2010 Dr. R.H. Boyd Minority Business of the Year Award.

Tate was also well known throughout the Murfreesboro community for his support of law enforcement, after his son, Grundy County Deputy Shane Tate, was brutally shot in the line of duty in 2008 near Monteagle, Tennessee.

“The officers are family,” Tate said, in an interview with the Daily News Journal while at a Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony at the Civic Plaza in Murfreesboro in 2016. “They’ve lost somebody, too.”

Tate will be missed by students, faculty, and members of the MTSU community.

