MTSU student Ben Gonzales passes away

MTSU flags flying at half-staff for MTSU Student Ben Gonzales (Angele Latham/ MTSU Sidelines)

MTSU announced Thursday morning that Ben Gonzales, a psychology student at MTSU, passed away on October 26, 2019.

Gonzales, a fitness enthusiast from Saudi Arabia, was set to graduate in December.

A statement on MTSU’s facebook page sannounced that flags will be flown at half-staff all day Thursday in memory of him.

No further details are available at this time.

To contact Editor-in-Chief Angele Latham, email editor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News