MTSU student Ben Gonzales passes away

MTSU announced Thursday morning that Ben Gonzales, a psychology student at MTSU, passed away on October 26, 2019.
Gonzales, a fitness enthusiast from Saudi Arabia, was set to graduate in December.
A statement on MTSU’s facebook page sannounced that flags will be flown at half-staff all day Thursday in memory of him.
No further details are available at this time.
