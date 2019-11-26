CrimeNews

Former MTSU Track athlete Tre’Von Sanders and brother charged with murder

Photos courtesy of Metro Police. Deondre Sanders is on the left, Tre’Von Sanders, the right. 

Former MTSU Track runner Tre’Von Sanders, along with his brother Deondre Sanders, were arrested and charged for the September stabbing death of Cedric Thompson, a 27-year old Nashville resident, according to an official release from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Thompson was found dead on Sept. 4 inside his vehicle on Bethwood Drive in Nashville, with a stab wound to his upper body. According to Metro Police, the incident originated from an argument over a woman.

Photo courtesy of Metro Police

Thompson passed away on scene.

A witness reported seeing two men run away from Thompson’s car and flee in a white sedan, according to Fox 17 News.

After an investigation led by East Precinct Detective Jesse Holt, one suspect was later identified as Deondre Sanders, who was arrested the following day for criminal homicide and is currently in jail under a $500,000 bond.

Tre’Von Sanders was arrested on November 25 in Murfreesboro on a grand jury indictment, charging him with first-degree murder and a $75,000 bond.

Tre’Von Sanders was a junior at MTSU and a mid-distance runner for the MTSU Men’s Cross Country and Track & Field team.

Photo courtesy of MTSU Athletics

This is a developing story.

