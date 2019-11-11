Sip, Shop, and Stroll: community enjoys Historic Downtown Murfreesboro

Many businesses offered special deals and sales for the event on November, 8, 2019. (Elizabeth Juengling / MTSU Sidelines)

Story and Photos by Elizabeth Juengling

Community members gathered in Historic Downtown Murfreesboro to shop and enjoy wine at the annual Sip, Shop, and Stroll on Nov. 8.

Several locally owned independent businesses kept their doors open into the evening for a fun night of wine, shopping, and celebration. The participating businesses included Trendy Pieces, Bella’s Boutique, Bink’s Outfitters, Vinnie Louise, The Country Gourmet, Veda’s Flowers & Gifts, Funtiques and many more.

As a part of Sip, Shop, and Stroll the businesses offered wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and hors d’oeuvres for all patrons. Additionally, the stores were holding door prize competitions for special gifts.

The shops displayed all of their new winter and holiday clothes, decorations, and accessories. The selections featured sweaters, scarves, hats, gloves, boots, ornaments, greeting cards and wall decor.

Judy Goldie of Trendy Pieces said, “This event brings people to Historic Murfreesboro to visit and learn more about the independent businesses that are here and it kicks off the holiday season.”

This was a great event to connect with friends and family, shop for holiday gifts, enjoy beverages and support local businesses.

